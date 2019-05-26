|
|
Dolores A. "Del" McIlhenny of Yardley died suddenly of pneumonia on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 95.
Mrs. McIlhenny was born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia and graduated from Girls High School in 1941. She formerly resided in the far northeast section of the city before moving to Lower Makefield in 1990.
For many years, Del worked at John Wanamakers located at Cottman and the Boulevard until retiring. For the last ten years, Del had been a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist parish.
Wife of the late Alpheus M. McIlhenny, Del was the loving mother of Patricia M. Kelly (Ray) and Linda Stuckley (Mark). She was the devoted grandmother of Mary Beth, Raymond, William and Michael Kelly and Mark Jr. and Matthew Stuckley and the great-grandmother of Maria Delso, Raymond V, Megan and Ashley Rose Kelly, MacKenzie, Mark Henry, Mallory and Luke Stuckley.
Preceded in death by her sisters, Vera and Eleanor, and brother, Frank, she will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Rd., Morrisville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2019