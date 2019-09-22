|
Dolores C. (Horinko) Sabol passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Statesman Nursing Home. She was 89.
She was born in Ebervale, Pa. and had been a longtime resident of Levittown. Dolores worked at Sam's Club for over 10 years, where she met many friends. She really enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, Bingo, spending time with her family and friends but especially the time she spent with her grandchildren. She was a great cook and baker. Dolores was an avid Philadelphia sports fan; she loved both the Eagles and the Phillies. Dolores was very outgoing and had a smile that lit up the room.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Sabol; her parents, Victor and Catherine Horinko; her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Koch; and her brother, Richard Horinko.
Dolores is survived by her children, Tom Sabol, Donna Bennett, Diane Hammond (Robert) and Deborah Cortez (Randall), and her seven grandchildren, Christopher, Catie, Matthew, Marissa, Isabella, Nicolette and Antonio. She will be greatly missed by her grandpuppy, Keelo, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Contributions in Dolores's name may be made in her name to Red Cross Shelter, 7301 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
