DOLORES E. LOMBARDO

DOLORES E. LOMBARDO Obituary
Dolores E. Lombardo, of Southampton Estates, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was 95.

Dolores was born in Philadelphia to Margaret (Craig) and Joseph Mackell. She is survived by three nieces, eight nephews, two goddaughters, along with other family members.

Dolores was very active in volunteering at Holy Redeemer Hospital and with the American Red Cross. She enjoyed summers at Wildwood Crest and worldwide travel.

Dolores' family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, Dolores' family has requested donations in her name be made to the ASPCA.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019
