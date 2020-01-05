|
|
Dolores F. Kolodziej of Southampton Estates passed Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, Pa. She was 89.
Dolores was born to Leroy Forker and Lillian Drier on Dec. 31, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pa. She married Frederick Thomas in 1950, until his death in 1958, and they had two children together. Dolores married Leon Kolodziej in 1984 until his death in 2012. They were married 27 years.
She leaves as her legacy: two children, Gary Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla. and Keith Thomas (Elizabeth) of Annapolis, Md. She also leaves to cherish her memory: seven grandchildren, Arthur Ramirez of Las Vegas, Nev., Holly Nuckolls (Geoff) of Fort Myers, Fla., Kristi Almeida (Albi) of Orlando, Fla., Kellyn Thomas of North Fort Myers, Fla., Makayla Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla., Caroline Thomas of Washington, D.C. and Eric Thomas of Annapolis, Md., as well as six great grandchildren: Tyler, Adrianna and Keira, Liam and Evan, and Vivianna.
Dolores worked for Bucks County Register's office as a traveling registrar. She retired from Pannier Graphics in Warminster, Pa.
Dolores was an active member of To Live Again (TLA) group and served as their trip coordinator for many years.
A celebration of her life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966. Afterwards, she will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 West County Line Rd., Feasterville, PA 19006.
Condolences and memories may be left at the funeral home's web site below.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020