Beloved matriarch Dolores Hanlon of Oakford, Pa. passed away August 13. She was 84.
The Queen of her large and loving family, Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her children: Donna Hanlon, Lori Widdop (Harry), Bonnie Gentner (Dave), Joan Spencer (Richard), Steve Hanlon, and Joy Andrews (Kris). Missing Gram are her grandchildren: David (Erica) and Jason (Nichole) Gentner; Michelle and Renee Spencer; Heather Widdop; Pam (Rob) Freedman; John (Heather) Hanlon; Valerie (Bob) Goldey; Michael, Ken and Brian Hanlon, Dennis (Michelle) and Marisa Powell; Dominic and Aidan Andrews, and her 18 great grandchildren (and counting)! She referred to her family as "her treasures" but she was truly ours.
She will be greeted in heaven by the love of her life, Donald Hanlon, and daughter Dolly Powell.
A resident of Oakford for most of her life, Dolores took great pride in her close-knit family. Her smile lit up a room, and she filled the family home with contagious laughter, especially when holding court around the kitchen table. She was a master blanket knitter and baby snuggler, undefeated in getting the last declaration of "I love you more."
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24th, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 at Assumption BVM, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville, PA 19053. Graveside service and reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or The American Heart Association
