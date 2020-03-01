Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Kirkpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Kirkpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Kirkpatrick Obituary
Dolores Marie (Bearer) Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 in Florida. She was 91.

Dolores was born to Thomas and Marie Bearer on Oct. 30, 1928 in Altoona, Pa.

After raising a family in Fairless Hills, Pa., Dolores and her husband John Kirkpatrick, retired to Winter Haven, Fla.

She is preceded in death by her husband John, and her son Michael.

Dolores is survived by her daughter Sharon Kirkpatrick, (Wilborn); son Gary Kirkpatrick (Merilyn); sisters Ailene Thomas (Bob); and Mary Ann Walker; and her grandchildren Sabrina, Eugene, Emery, and Kisha.

She will be truly missed by family and friends.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -