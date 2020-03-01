|
Dolores Marie (Bearer) Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 in Florida. She was 91.
Dolores was born to Thomas and Marie Bearer on Oct. 30, 1928 in Altoona, Pa.
After raising a family in Fairless Hills, Pa., Dolores and her husband John Kirkpatrick, retired to Winter Haven, Fla.
She is preceded in death by her husband John, and her son Michael.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Sharon Kirkpatrick, (Wilborn); son Gary Kirkpatrick (Merilyn); sisters Ailene Thomas (Bob); and Mary Ann Walker; and her grandchildren Sabrina, Eugene, Emery, and Kisha.
She will be truly missed by family and friends.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020