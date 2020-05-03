|
Dolores M. (Kirby) Smith of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully at Crestview Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was 80.
She was born June 20, 1939 in Philadelphia. She married William J. Smith Jr. on Dec. 3, 1960 in Philadelphia. In 1963 they moved to Levittown and together raised five children.
A unique soul, Dolores was caring and funny and dedicated herself to her family.
She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, William Smith (Jenny) of Bensalem, Anthony Smith (Patti) of Glassboro, N.J., Edward Smith (Judy) of Doylestown, Kenneth Smith (Pam) of Oreland and Amy Buscaglia (Mark) of Yardley. She will also be missed her 11 grandchildren, Billy, Stephen, Brittany, Lee, Matt, Brian, Collin, Trevor, A.J., Megan, and Chase. She is also survived by her brother, James Kirby (Jean).
She was preceded in death by her husband, William.
Due to recent circumstances, services for Dolores will be private. A celebration of life for Dolores will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020