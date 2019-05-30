|
Dolores M. Zuczek of Langhorne passed away at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 83.
She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Dryja Zuczek, and sister of the late John, Matthew, Henry, Stanley, Edward and Walter Zuczek, Blanche Ploski and Terri Frallicciardi.
Dolores is survived by her sisters, Regina Ledger of Trenton, N.J. and Loretta Stankowski of Langhorne, Pa.; her brother, Victor Zuczek of Freehold, N.J.; as well as many nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and grand nephews.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Dolores spent most of her life in Trenton and West Trenton before moving to Bucks County in 2016. She retired in 2005 after over 25 years of service with Trentypo, Inc., a commercial printing firm of Ewing, N.J.
One of her favorite hobbies was cross stitching and completing crossword puzzles. Most of all Dolores took pride in continuing to adhere to the traditional Polish customs for the holidays.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Ave., North Trenton, where calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will follow at St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Hamilton Township, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards in her memory.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 30, 2019