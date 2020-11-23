Dolores R. AugerDolores Rose (Marshall) Auger of Warminster, PA passed away on November 20, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Andre Auger.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Louis S. Marshall and Eva (Salumski) Marshall and was a Sales Associate for many years at Gimbel Brothers.She is survived by her brother Robert T. Marshall, Sr. and his wife Doris, a nephew Robert T. Marshall, Jr. and niece Suzann E. Press (Michael). She leaves behind three great nephews and a great niece.Due to the pandemic a private service will be held with interment following in Sunset Memorial Park.Donations may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 in memory of Dolores.