Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolores R. Groh Obituary
Dolores R. Groh of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Jefferson Health, Bucks County, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Bensalem, she had been in Levittown since 1955, where she was an original Levittown home owner.

She was a retired accountant from Sears Retail Stores.

Dolores enjoyed doing all kinds of crafty things such as knitting and crocheting, but most of all she enjoyed spoiling her grandkids and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Kolb.

Dolores will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward Groh; her children, Edward Groh and his wife, Kathy, and Brian Groh; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel, Howard and Amber; eight great grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara Zieglerhoffer. She will be greatly missed by her loving daughter-in-law who took extra special care of her.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where her service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 22, 2019
