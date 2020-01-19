|
Dolores Schubert, of Upper Southampton, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020. She was 85.
Dolores was the daughter of the late Maria and Michael Saggese.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, George W. Schubert; children Michael T. (Jill), Margaret Wood & Richard W.; grandchildren Megan, Dylan, Julie, Austin; siblings Jennie Crudele, Clementina Sussman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She greatly enjoyed knitting, but her passion was cooking and baking. She also had a great love of animals.
Dolores' family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Rev. Pastor Robert G. Suskey as celebrant. Dolores will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dolores Schubert may be sent to Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center, 2815 Township Line Road, Norristown, PA, 19403.
Condolences may be sent to Dolores' family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
