Domenic N. Gentile, of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on Aug. 17, 2020. He was 26.Domenic was always committed to his family and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them. He always loved the family trips to Walt Disney World. He enjoyed playing pool with his family and friends that were part of the American Poolplayers Association. Domenic played in the APA Bucks/Mont League and was the captain of his Thursday 8 Ball team. He was a huge sports fan, but basketball was his favorite. He was a coach for the St. Anselm CYO basketball team. Always willing to lend a hand to his Church, Domenic was happy to volunteer to play Santa at the St. Anselm Christmas Bazaar. He adored all animals and was committed to Animal Rescue. In his free time, Domenic liked to read and enjoyed the Harry Potter novel series. He loved all kinds of music, and enjoyed spending time at concerts with his friends and family.Cherished son of David and Denise (Hendrickson).Devoted brother of Jennaca, Caitlyn, Brittany (Joseph) Hartman, Joseph (Stephanie) and David Jr. (Denise). Beloved grandson of Norman and Brigitte Hendrickson and the late Domenic Jr. and the late Dorothy Gentile. Loving nephew of Domenic III (Helen) Gentile, Diane (Mark) Shapcott, Maureen (Dave) Orfe, Linda Hendrickson and the late Frederick Hendrickson. He will be missed by his many cousins and friends.Relatives, friends, members of the APA, and coaches and players of St. Anselm CYO basketball are invited to offer condolences to his family Fri. eve 5 to 8 p.m. and Sat. 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Domenic's name may be made to St. Anselm Church. To share a memory of Domenic, please visit the website below.TJ Fluehr Funeral Home &Cremation Services