Domingo C. Tuason Jr. of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was 74.
Born in Cabiao Nueva Ecija, Philippines and a resident of Bensalem for the last 39 years, Domingo worked as a Chemical Engineer for FMC Corporation for 32 years.
He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Sixers. Domingo also enjoyed chess, playing his guitar and listening to his favorite Elvis and Beatles songs.
Domingo will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 41 years, Andresa (Avancená). He is also survived by his four loving children, Dominick (Angela), David Tuason (fiancée, Stephanie), Lisa McPeak (Joseph) and Leslie Louie (Matthew), and was the devoted brother of Efren Tuason (Aurora), Maria Socorro, Edgardo Tuason (Mailet), Domingo C. Tuason III (Linda), Mary Ann Tuason Martensson (Thomas), Jesus and Danilo Tuason, and grandfather of Alyvia Marguerite, Augustine Jude and Yvelyn Antonia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020