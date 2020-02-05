|
Dona Lynn (Eklund) Colatriano of Levittown, Pa. passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was 55.
Dona is survived by her adored daughter, Chelsea, her loving parents, Ronald (Pat) and Linda (Len), as well as her loving husband, Dave. Dona is also survived by her cherished siblings, Eric (Avril), Sharon, and Brian (Pam), as well as her nieces and nephews, Nicole, Lianna, Angelina, Andrew, and Kristin, her aunts, Judi and Kay, as well as her many loving relatives and friends.
Dona will be fondly remembered for her creativity, drive, positivity, and the love she had for her family and friends. In 2018, she won Best in Show at the Middletown Grange Fair in the Home Products category for her Kentucky Mint Jelly.
She loved studying Bucks County's historic architecture. Some of her favorite activities were going for walks with her dog, Chanel, at Washington Crossing State Park and enjoying a Woody's cheeseburger on Long Beach Island.
Friends and family are invited to share in Dona's Life Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with her Life Celebration service beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Dona's name to CURE Childhood Cancer would be greatly appreciated.
