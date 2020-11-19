1/1
Donald Andrew Nallon
Donald Andrew Nallon, 87, of Shavertown, formerly of Morrisville, passed away Tuesday November 17th, 2020 at home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Katherine (Sherman) Nallon.
He was a 1951 graduate of St Mary's High School.
Donald was an extrusion machine operator for Okonite cable company where he worked for 35 years.
He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of St. Therese's Parish, American Legion, Dallas, VFW Kingston, and the Elks. He was a lifelong avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife, Alice Delmore; daughter, Barbara Ann Nallon; brother, Frank(Buddy)Nallon; sister, Dorothy Nallon.
Surviving are daughter, Donna Nallon Zavaskas,Shavertown; grandchildren, Donald Drelick Hanover Twp, Amy Zavaskas Austin and husband Danny Hanover Twp; Caitlin Geiger and companion Jeff Fenner Nanticoke; Zachary Geiger Hanover Twp; great grandchildren Michael, Aiden, Alice, Meadow, and Lucas; sister-in-law, Patricia Bogumil, Wilkes-Barre.
Funeral Services will begin Monday, November 23rd at 9:30am from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main Street, Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am at St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown. Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Sunday, November 22nd from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the funeral home.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Snowdon Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
November 19, 2020
Karen Schooley
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
