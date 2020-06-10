Donald E. "Gene" Darnell, Sr., of Croydon, Pa., passed away on June 4, 2020. He was 71.



He was born in Trenton, N.J. on February 17, 1949.



Gene was a Vietnam era veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Rangers from 1966-1969. He was also a proud member of the American Legion 148 in Langhore, PA and Warriors Watch. He was employed by Berrodin Parts Warehouse for thirteen years. He will be truly missed.



Gene is preceded in death by: his parents, Wayne and Eva (Cline) Darnell; his brother, Robert Darnell; his brothers-in-law, Bart Cangialose, Bill MacTaggart, Jim Claar and Frank Schnepp.



Gene leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Therese M. "Terri" (Schnepp) Darnell; his children, Donald E. Darnell, Jr. (Allana) and Tina Darnell-Armstrong (Anthony); his seven grandchildren, Don Darnell III, Tyler Frado, Jordan Frado, Michael Darnell, Matthew Darnell, Jordan Armstrong and Joshua Armstrong; his special nephew and Godson, Bob Darnell; his sisters-in-law, Helen Darnell, Kathy Cangialose, Jean Claar and Laura MacTaggart; his brother-in-law, Mike Schnepp (Mary Ann); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Services will be private.



Molden Funeral Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store