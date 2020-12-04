Donald E. Karpinski Jr.Donald E. Karpinski Jr. entered into eternal life peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family.Born on July 13,1958 in Philadelphia, Don had been a long time resident of Lower Bucks and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown. Don attended Neshaminy high school, class of '76. He also attended the Culinary Arts Program at the Bucks County Technical School.Don was a member of Teamsters Local #115. He was employed with Kurz-Hastings for 22 years and enjoyed his time here with co-workers who became friends. He also worked at Bostik Co for 10 years, and finally retired from I.T.W.Don loved hunting, fishing and boating, He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved cheering on his local Philadelphia favorites, the Eagles and Phillies. Don's million dollar smile and personality lit up any room he entered and he loved a great party. If you met Don, you wanted to become his friend. He never missed a Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade with his daughter Kimberly, He had much to be thankful for. Don had amazing culinary talent and could make a gourmet meal out of the simplest ingredients. Don loved making memories with family and friends at Buttonwood Beach in Maryland.Beloved husband of 41 years to Nancy M. (Zolnierek), loving father of Kimberly A. Karpinski and Kevin D. Karpinski (Elizabeth); devoted Poppy of his pride and joy, grandson Cole; dear son of June M. (McCarthy) Karpinski and the late Donald E. Karpinski Sr. He is also survived by his brother John Karpinski (Dawn); and his uncle John McCarthy and was preceded in death by his aunt and godmother, the late Marie Finn (McCarthy). Don will also be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. Friends may also call on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Rite of Committalwill follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Center of Childhood Cancer Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online donations to: giving@email.chop.edu