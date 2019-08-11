|
Donald F. Isleib of Newtown passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in his home surrounded by loving family and his wonderful caregivers, Theresa Perry and Eileen Hollingsworth. He was 82.
Donald was the beloved husband of late Laura Smith Isleib, who passed away in February of 2019. The couple married on Sept. 2, 1983 and shared 36 years of life, love, and happiness. Together they shared memories of many spectacular adventures traveling and taking photographs, spending some of their best moments together throughout their lives.
Donald was preceded in death by his children, Laurie Isleib Pimentel (the late Jeff) and Deborah Isleib Kurtiz (Ronald), his grandson, Dana Kurtiz, and his brother, Pete Isleib.
Born in Middletown, Conn., Donald was the son of the late Fred and Carolyn Sibley Isleib. He grew up in Marlborough, Conn. and took an interest in mechanics at an early age, which led to a long and diversified career.
At the age of 18 years old he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War as an Airplane Mechanic.
For a brief time he raced stock cars and that led to a lifelong passion. His love for baseball was evident, even during his last days he didn't miss a game.
He was a member of the American Legion for over 40 years. His posts included #197 of Marlborough, Conn., #834 of Fallsington, Pa. and last Post #440 of Newtown, Pa.
Donald will be remembered as an astounding father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
He will be missed dearly by his children, Susan Isleib Walden (the late John), Jeffery Isleib (Pamela), and Timothy Isleib (Sissy); his siblings, Betty, Miriam, Gordon and Priscilla; his grandchildren, Rex Walden (April), Ronald Kurtiz Jr., Josh Isleib (Nikki), Heather Isleib, Samantha Mae Isleib; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in- law, Patricia Korbich (John).
A special thank you to Bob Ritchie, Patsy Kwiatkowski, Patricia Korbich, and the Bayada Hospice Team for their amazing support.
His interment with military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to join the Isleib family to pay tribute to Donald's life from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post #834, 300 Yardley Ave., Fallsington, PA 19054.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's name to the Parkinson's Foundation online at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019