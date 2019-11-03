|
|
Donald H. Choyce died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Philadelphia Protestant Home. He was 93.
Born in Pennsauken, N.J., he was a longtime resident and original homeowner in the Lower Orchard section of Levittown prior to moving to Fairless Hills, and was a long time member of Emilie United Methodist Church.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS General T.H. Bliss.
Mr. Choyce attended Farmingdale College, where he studied Agriculture Engineering and played basketball. Until retiring, Mr. Choyce was a driver/salesman for Hostess Baking Company.
An extrememly devoted family man, Mr. Choyce worked hard to give his family a good life. His love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was evident in all he did.
Mr. Choyce enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports, and sure loved spending time with his dogs.
He was the beloved husband for 60 years to Joan A. (Bowman), and the loving father of Deborah L. Keyser (John), Donald R. Choyce (Christina), Kenneth G. Choyce (Renee) and Barbara J. Bresnen. He was the proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Laurel), Timothy (Brooke), Andrew (Maureen), Daniel, Patrick, Amanda (Mike), Michael, Rachel and Zachary, and the great grandfather of Jaclyn, Miles, Evan, Karlee, Benjamin and Anabelle. He was the brother of Warren Choyce and Catherine Cheyne, brother-in-law of Mildred Choyce, and will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Choyce was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gertrude, his brothers, Richard, Roy and George "Sonny" Jr., and a sister, Florence.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to National Wreaths Across America Day, Columbia Falls, ME 04623, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019