|
|
Donald Lee Colson passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. He was 91.
He was born in Greensburg, Indiana and had been a longtime resident of Trevose. Donald served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed hunting and loved to spend time fishing.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane A. (Rosander) Colson.
Donald is survived by his two daughters, Ali Colson and Suanne Trommer (William Witte), his two grandchildren, Courtney (Tim) and Don, and his great grandchildren, Mac and Axl. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradleyfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019