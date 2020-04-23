Home

Donald Lee Heasley

Donald Lee Heasley Obituary
It is with saddened hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Donald L. "Don" Heasley of Langhorne, Pa. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 87.

Born in Leechburg, Pa. to the late Walter and Violet (Henry) Heasley, he was a graduate of Leechburg High School and decorated U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, who received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Don's career spanned more than 35 years of service with Rite Aid's maintenance department (formerly J.C. Penney and Thrift Drug), and prior, he owned a full- service gas station and ice manufacturing company for many years. In retirement, he never really stood still, working at Shop Rite for nearly five years and traveling (it didn't take much to convince him to go on a trip!). Don also loved to write and was recently published in several local newspapers and magazines.

Don was a very generous man who always took care of his family no matter what.

Husband of the late Myra (Deemer) and Faye (Deemer-Rodgers), he is loved deeply and survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tam and Marie Heasley and Tim and Linda Heasley; daughter and son-in law, Dawn and Patrick Kurdes; four grandchildren, Christine (fiancé, David Kennedy), Kyle, Savannah and Audrey; and five great grandchildren, Connor, Elizabeth, Chase, Caitlyn and Harley.

Services and burial with full military honors are planned for Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown. Details are forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary Medical Center Philanthropy, 1207 Newtown- Langhorne Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047 (www.stmaryhealthcare.org/give), or the nonprofit of your choice, serving those who have fought, or are fighting, with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020
