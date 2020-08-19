1/1
Donald Lee Wilkie
Donald Lee Wilkie passed away Monday August 17, 2020 at Juniper Village. He was 89.

He was born in Johnstown, Pa. and was a resident of Bensalem for over 40 years.

Donald was a First Sgt. who proudly served his country in the U. S. Army , during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He worked for U.S. Steel in security and then at Warminster Naval Base in the Department of Defense Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Wilma; his second wife Kay; his daughter Paulette; his son Percy and his siblings Betty, Glen, David and Paul. Donald is survived by his children Donald L. Wilkie Jr. {Diosa}, Howard Wilkie, Fred Wilkie (Sharon); his grandchildren Rachel, Jessica, Jamie and Christy; his siblings Charles and Ruth.

Services and interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

www.jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
