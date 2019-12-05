Home

Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
The Harbor Church of the Nazarene
Donald Paul VanDerVeer


1929 - 2019
Donald Paul VanDerVeer Obituary
Donald P. VanDerVeer of Shippensburg, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home. He was 90.

Born Saturday, Aug. 3, 1929 in Hainesport, N.J., he was a son of the late Charles Donald and Mabel Lewis Patton VanDerVeer.

Donald was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired as a welder from the former Keystone Iron and Wire Works, Bethayres, Pa., and later worked as a truck driver for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Don attended the Harbor Church of the Nazarene, Shippensburg.

He is survived by four daughters, Kathleen R. Sherbin (John) of Irvington, N.Y., Linda J. Reynolds (Daniel) of Orrstown, Pa., Barbara E. Drabot (Shon) of Scranton, Pa., and Amy R. Giagnacova (Mike) of Newtown, Pa., six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth VanDerVeer.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Harbor Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Melissa Mankamyer officiating. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Church of the Nazarene, 55 West King St., Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.,

Shippensburg, Pa.

fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 5, 2019
