Donald Raymond Ermel departed a well-lived life filled with love, happiness and contentment on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Diagnosed in March 2019 with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, Donald was surrounded by his loving family as he drew his last breath on earth, and his first in Heaven. He was 50.
Donald was a devoted husband to his wife, Melissa, and a dedicated father to his sons, Matthew and Brandon, his daughter, Caroline, all of Highlands Ranch, and honorary daughter, Brittany Creameans of Missouri. Donald also is survived by his parents, Kathleen Cucinotta and Donald A. Ermel of Bucks County, Pa.; sisters, Sharon Ermel Spadaccini (Michael) and Dawn Marie Smith (Randy); mother-in-law, Anita Creameans; father-in-law, James W. Creameans (Theresa); brother-in-law, Jim Creameans (Kristine); two nieces and three nephews.
He was a highly respected aerospace engineer with Lockheed Martin for more than 20 years and for the past five years was based at the company's Denver campus. He was passionate about his work and thoroughly enjoyed his career.
Donald's quirky sense of humor and quick wit immediately endeared him to everyone who met him and his obvious love for his family, enthusiasm for his work, and zest for life made him a pleasure to be around. Donald will be sorely missed by all who knew him and will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved him.
Donald and his family have deep roots in Bucks County. He was born there and he and Melissa raised their children there for many years. To accommodate friends and family both in Highlands Ranch and Bucks County, two celebrations of life events will be held.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, friends, family and colleagues are welcome to gather at the home of our close family friends at 1438 Brettonwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 from 3 to 6 p.m. to remember Donald and celebrate his wonderful life. Refreshments will be served. The family would love for friends and colleagues to share their memories of Donald.
On Friday, Nov. 15, friends and family are invited to visit from 10 to 11:30 a.m., to be followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1 Riverstone Cir., New Hope, PA 18938. All are invited to join the family for a luncheon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to GBMTCE Research Fund at Penn Medicine. Credit card donations can be made at www.pennmedicine.org/gbmfund (please note "in memory of Donald Ermel." For checks, please make payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" noting "in memory of Donald Ermel" and mail to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 7, 2019