|
|
Donald "Donny" Richman Jr. passed away July 15, 2019, at his home in Gary, Ind.
He was a longtime resident of Bucks County (Bensalem). Donny graduated from Bensalem High School, Class of 1973, and worked at Richman Motors with his father, Donald Richman Sr.
Donny is survived by the love of his life Debbie Bos; his mother, Ann Jane Richman; his sister, Diane Lyons (Ron); and his nieces, Erin Jensen (Chris), Rylee and Grace Decker.
Donny was an avid lover of cars. He was known to be able to fix anything. Donny was kind hearted and always there when you needed him.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 27, at the Neshaminy Methodist Church in Hulmeville.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Bucks County Housing Group. Donations may be made online or mailed to the following address. Please include Donald Richman Jr. memory of in your donation. Address: 626 Jacksonville Road, Suite 140 Warminster, PA 18974 ~ Phone 215-394-8259 OR online - https://www.bchg.org/.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019