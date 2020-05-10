|
Donald T. Dodszuweit of Holland, Pa. passed peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on the evening of Friday, May 1, 2020, after a valiant battle with the COVID-19 virus. He was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of North Catholic High and a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany for two years. Don began his long career in computer sciences with IBM in 1958. He graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Electrical Engineering while raising his family and ascending to President and CEO positions in the computer hardware industry; he retired in 1993 after a 35-year career.
Joining the family business, Allied Limousine in 1994 as CFO, he formed many friendships with both clients and co-workers alike, sharing special occasions, holidays and vacations with them.
After his retirement from Allied in 2013 he enjoyed gardening at home, summers at the shore on his beloved boats, fishing with friends and family, good cigars and cold beers, and his annual snow-bird trips to his place in the Keys all the while still contributing to the family business he loved.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine (Torre), his daughter, Dianne Conroy (Chris), his son, Dean (Trish), and his grandchildren, Brendan, Kimberly and Michael.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.
