Donald V. Quinlan Jr. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was 60.Donald attended Neshaminy High School and was a longtime resident of Levittown.He was preceded in death by his father, Donald V. Quinlan Sr., as well as his brother, Joseph Quinlan.Donald Jr. is survived by his mother, Rosemary Quinlan. Also left to cherish his memory is his children, Donald III and Kelly, four brothers, Ed (Cyndi), Francis (Linda), Martin, and Timothy, three sisters, Kathleen (Glen), Saranne (Walt), and Maryrose, three grandchildren, and his goddaughter, Meghan Quinlan.Donald was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams; he especially loved his Eagles. He enjoyed fishing and watching auto racing. He also loved barbequing with his family.Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, please send thoughts and prayers to the family for their loss.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel