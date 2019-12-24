|
|
Donald W. Williams passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with his loving wife by his side at Statesman Nursing and Rehab in Levittown. He was 75.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Mr. Williams retired from the Bucks County Courier Times, where he worked as a transportation manager.
Mr. Williams was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan as well as a car enthusiast. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Parx Casino with his wife.
Don was the beloved husband for 22 years to Sandra (Robson), the loving father of Carla Priest (Fern) and Daniel Williams (Aidee), and stepfather of Kelly Harris, Shannon McDonough (Edward), and Shawn Harris. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his loving brother, Gary Williams (Barbara), and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to extend a special recognition to the caregiver staff at Lower Bucks Hospital and Statesman Nursing and Rehab for their kindness, compassion and care.
Services and interment will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 24, 2019