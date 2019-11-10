|
|
Donna A. (Drejerwski) Babij of Bensalem died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home. She was 63.
Born in Bristol, Donna was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1974 graduate of Delhaas High School. She grew up in the Apple Tree section of Levittown, raised her own family on a quiet street in Bristol, and spent the past few years living with her husband in Bensalem.
Donna will be lovingly remembered as a person who had a positive effect on everyone she met. She enjoyed having conversations with people, especially about television shows, pop culture, fashion, and jewelry. She also was a good listener, offering her advice and support when needed. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, and listening to music, with Classic Rock and '80s music being some of her favorites.
Donna will be missed by many. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Michael G. Babij for 43 years, and the caring and supportive mother of Michael J., Julia M. and Donna Jean Babij (Troy). She was the loving sister of Jeannie Forrest, Joseph Drejerwski (Barbara), Karen Appleton, and David Drejerwski (Linda), as well as a fun aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jean (Russell), and her youngest brother, Michael.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019