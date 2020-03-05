|
|
Donna Ann Patrick of Southampton, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was 55 years young.
Born Dec. 13, 1964 to the late Andrew and Kathleen Seiberlich, she was an adoring mother to Joseph "Joey" Patrick, Bryan Patrick, Matthew "Mattman" Patrick, and Daniel "Dan" Patrick.
She was the sister of the late Sam Coppola and Chal Seiberlich (Lynda), and is survived by her siblings, Kathy LoPresti, Andrew Seiberlich Jr. (Dawn-Marie), Sandra "Sissy" Brunell (Brian), and Michael Seiberlich (Faith), and was loved by many friends and family including Arthur Patrick.
Donna lived each day to the fullest, loved everyone with all her heart, worked harder than anyone, and had an adoration for life. She loved nothing more than her four boys and made sure that they knew it. Her daily philosophies were "Smile at the world, the world smiles back" and "Do something nice for somebody, don't forget."
Relatives and friends are invited to join in the celebration of her life from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Council, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Please wear something red in Donna's memory, as it was her favorite color.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Huntingdon Valley
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020