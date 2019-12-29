|
Donna J. Reilly of Port Charlotte, FL passed away at the age of 81 on Dec. 25, 2019.
Born in Enlow, Pa., she lived much of her life in Yardley, Pa.; Tafton, Pa. and Punta Gorda, FL.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, Jerry and her three children: Sean (Ciaran), Patrick (Karen) and Michael (Catherine) Reilly.
Also, she was Dear Nana to her eight grandchildren; Erin, Nolan, Kerry, Megan, Bridget, Shane, Blair and Sam and Aunt Donna to Catherine Paterson, Joy Browne and Diane Gormley.
She is also survived by her brother Richard Manson and was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marie Manson and brother Charles Manson.
As a teacher in Bristol Township, Pa. and then Morrisville, Pa. for 30 years she loved working with elementary children.
In her retirement she followed her passions with traveling to see her grandchildren, being in book clubs with her friends and volunteering, while always following her favorite football and baseball teams.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL on Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Historic Morrisville Society, 130 Legion Avenue, Morrisville, PA 19067 or the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019