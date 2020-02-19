|
|
Sister Donna Jean Tavernier (formerly Sister Mary Jude) died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph's Manor, Meadowbrook, Pa., in the 67th year of her religious life. She was 85.
A native of Ogdensburg, N.Y., Donna Jean graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1953, the year she entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart. Sister received a B.S. in Education from D'Youville College, and served for 55 years in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Alaska. In 2011, Sister retired to the Motherhouse and D'Youville Manor in Yardley until moving to St. Joseph's Manor in 2014.
In addition to her religious community, she is survived by her sister, nieces and nephews.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Redeemer Sisters Chapel, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., followed by sharing of memories at 10:15 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
Donations in her name will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or online at www.greynun.org.
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020