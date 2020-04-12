|
|
Donna L. Ray of Fairless Hills died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home. She was 73.
Born in Mckeesport, Pa., she moved to the Fairless Hills area as a young girl. A graduate of Pennsbury High School, she had worked for State Farm in the Yardley office for over 30 years before retiring in 2004.
A big Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she would watch the games every Sunday with her husband and many Steelers fans and friends at the Stadium Grill in Fairless Hills. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Fairless Hills senior center with all her friends. But her biggest pleasure came from taking care of her family and extended family. She was a fantastic cook and made sure all holidays and birthdays were special. The joy of her life was her five grandchildren.
Daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy Marsden, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Sammy; her daughter and son-in-law, Donna Schutzbank (Geoffrey); her son, Michael; her brothers, Larry Marsden (Linda) and Wayne Marsden (Betty); her pride and joy, her five grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua, Alec, Alyn, and Shug; as well as many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend, the sister she never had, Karen Pellegrino.
Funeral services will held privately due to the Covid-19 virus. Interment will be in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers and in her honor on Tuesday as she is laid to rest , take a moment and tell someone you love them.
Riverside Memorial Chapels,
Ewing, N.J.
riversidememorialchapels.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020