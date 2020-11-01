Donna Lynne Dietrich of Atlantic City, N.J. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She fought the good fight, battling lung cancer, COPD and two bouts with Coronavirus for over one year. Donna was 65 years old.Born in Monroe, La., Donna grew up in Levittown and Langhorne, Pa., having graduated Neshaminy High School in 1973. She loved animals, music, art and crafts, selling jewelry and other crafts at shows and making some for family and friends. One of Donna's bead bracelet designs was published in Bead Magazine.She was a kind and loving person, a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Donna never gave up and was a fighter in the trials and tribulations of life. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her.Donna was preceded in death by her father, William J. Dietrich Jr., her brother Andrew Dietrich, paternal grandparents, William and Doris Dietrich, maternal grandparents, Mortimer and Honor McCabe, and her beloved Aunt Lynne Ambrosino.She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Coverdale of Atlantic City; mother, Olivia Dietrich of Ventnor, N.J.; step mother, MarieAnn Dietrich of Villages, Fla.; sisters, Dwyn Arleth (Dave) of Levittown, Pa. and Lori Dietrich of Ventnor; brothers, William J. Dietrich III of Ventnor and Kurt Dietrich of Fort Collins, Colo.; step brother, Michael Murray (Cindy) of Villages, Fla.; step sister, Michelle Murray of Belmar, N.J.; uncle, Joseph Ambrosino of Newark, Del.; her would be brother, Greg Bills of Holland, Pa. and would be sister, Cynthia Eckert of Absecon, N.J. Donna also leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins to treasure her memory, not to mention friend Mary Hulsizer-Harris and bestie, Cindy.Donna's family would like to thank the staff at Preferred Nursing Home, Absecon, for caring for Donna in her time of need, especially Aniyan, Jesse, Vicky, Marie, Megan and especially Cindy. The care Donna received meant the world to her and others in her shoes.Due to Covid 19, there will be no services at this time, but a memorial will be held in the spring.Condolences may be extended to the family at the funeral home's web site below.George H. Wimberg Funeral Home,Linwood ~ Ventnor, N.J.