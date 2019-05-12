Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Donna Blaker
Donna Marie Blaker Obituary
Donna Marie (Hasson) Blaker passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 58.

Born in Abington, daughter of the late Lorraine M. (Palmer) Yates and the late John P. Hasson, Donna had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a graduate of Neshaminy High School.

For many years, Donna was employed by Kids Care as a child care aide with the Pennsbury School District before and after school care program.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She truly cherished family vacations spent at the beach. In her free time she enjoyed visiting the casino and going out to eat.

The beloved wife of Jesse W., Donna was the loving mother of Shannon L. Goldey (Bill), Colleen M. Blaker (Eric Wellener), and the devoted grandmother of Kaylee, Christopher, MaryEllen, Sarah, and Isla.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
