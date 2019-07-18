|
|
Doris A. Grenfell Ferrante Dalbey passed away at her home in Cheltenham on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was 81 years of age.
Doris is survived by several children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was the owner of Ferrante Oil for the last 30 years.
Doris enjoyed going camping and taking road trips.
Her viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by her Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 18, 2019