Doris A. Lindquist of Hulmeville, Pa., born March 6, 1935, passed peacefully surrounded by her family in Las Cruces, N.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was 85.



She retired from New Jersey Manufacturers as a manager of the switchboard in 2001.



She was preceded in death by her spouse of 62 years, Edwin L. "Bud" Lindquist.



She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Jean Lindquist of Weslaco, Texas and Beth Ann Rittenhouse of Las Cruses, N.M. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Weaver, and has two surviving sisters, Phyllis Rogers of Schroon Lake, N.Y. and Gail Testa of Pennsburg, Pa. She had four grandchildren, Matthew Rittenhouse, Nicholas Rittenhouse, Jacob Francisco, and Emily Francisco, whom she loved equally to the moon and back. She is also survived by three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Due to the current pandemic we will be holding a memorial online. If you are interested in attending, please contact rittenho4@gmail.com.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Trinity Bible Church, 1229 Newportville Rd., Bristol, PA 19007.



