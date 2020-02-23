Home

Doris E. Albers Obituary
Doris E. Albers passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was 95.

She was the devoted wife of the late Edwin A. Albers, Sr.

Doris was a lifetime member of the Hatboro Baptist Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Edwin and Daniel, her daughter, Jean; four grandsons, Ed, Todd, Jason, and Joe, her granddaughter, Renee, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jon.

Her family will receive relatives and friends after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Cemetery.

To share farewell messages, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
