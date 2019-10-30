Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ United Methodist
501 Wistar Rd.
Fairless Hills, PA
Doris I. Eshbaugh

Doris I. Eshbaugh Obituary
Doris I. Eshbaugh, a longtime resident of Levittown, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Juniper Village in Bensalem, Pa. She was 92.

Doris lived in Birch Valley in Levittown for 25 years before moving to Trooper, Pa. in 1988. She moved back to Fairless Hills in 1998.

Doris was employed by Educational Testing Service for more than 20 years.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Richard.

She is survived by her sons, Harry Eshbaugh (Jerrie) and Gary Eshbaugh (Julie), four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Christ United Methodist, 501 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019
