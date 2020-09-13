1/1
Doris I. Parfitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris I. Parfitt died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Chandler Hall in Newtown. She was 95.

Born and raised in Girardville, Pa., Mrs. Parfitt was formerly of Philadelphia, Prospect Park, Levittown and Lower Makefield, and has resided in Langhorne for the past 25 years.

Beloved wife of the late William C. Parfitt Sr. for 63 years, Mrs. Parfitt is the loving mother of William C. Jr. (Patricia), Donna Sue Parfitt Herbert (Leland) and Anne Marie Parfitt (John Clee).

She is the devoted grandmother of Lauren, Gillian, Dana and William Jacob; proud great grandmother of Kellen, Connor, Jackson, Evelyn and Norah; and the sister of Alberta "Dolly" Eye and Cyril "Sonny" Marquardt (Joanne).

Mrs. Parfitt will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penndel.

Mrs. Parfitt was an avid Bridge player and loved to travel.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Parfitt's name may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 246 Hulmeville Avenue, Penndel, PA 19047.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved