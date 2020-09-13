Doris I. Parfitt died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Chandler Hall in Newtown. She was 95.Born and raised in Girardville, Pa., Mrs. Parfitt was formerly of Philadelphia, Prospect Park, Levittown and Lower Makefield, and has resided in Langhorne for the past 25 years.Beloved wife of the late William C. Parfitt Sr. for 63 years, Mrs. Parfitt is the loving mother of William C. Jr. (Patricia), Donna Sue Parfitt Herbert (Leland) and Anne Marie Parfitt (John Clee).She is the devoted grandmother of Lauren, Gillian, Dana and William Jacob; proud great grandmother of Kellen, Connor, Jackson, Evelyn and Norah; and the sister of Alberta "Dolly" Eye and Cyril "Sonny" Marquardt (Joanne).Mrs. Parfitt will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family.She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penndel.Mrs. Parfitt was an avid Bridge player and loved to travel.Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Parfitt's name may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 246 Hulmeville Avenue, Penndel, PA 19047.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.