Doris J. (Bambery) Trader of Levittown peacefully passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home after having lived a long, as well as, fulfilled life. She was 90.She worked for many years as a machinist, with her first place of employment being Frickies Mill. She then went to work at OKO Plush Mill. Both mills were local mills in Hulmeville. She would go onto later retire in the early 90s from a local plastic fabrication company named, Moldamatic, in Penndel.She was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Hulmeville, to the late Mr. Clifton and Sadie Bambery.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Jeff" Trader; her older brother, Wentzel Douglas; her sister-in-law, Catherine Douglas; her sister, Joyce N. Theobald; her brother-in-law, John Theobald; and her niece and goddaughter, Deborah A. Schools.Left to cherish her memory is her niece, Wendy Douglas Hellyer (Dennis); great nephews, Ben Rifflard (Emma), Douglas (Michelina), and Christian; great niece and goddaughter, Brandi; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Doris loved to be surrounded by her family. She enjoyed meeting as well as spending time with, her youngest great great nieces, Liliana and Viviana.Please join us in celebrating Doris's life at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Faust Funeral Home, 902 Bellevue Ave., Hulmeville, PA 19047, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Park.Faust Funeral Home,Hulmeville