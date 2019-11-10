|
Doris L. (Nelson) Colella of Levittown passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was 68.
Doris was born Aug. 25, 1951, in New Castle, Pa., to the late Oscar G. and Betty E. Nelson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Nelson and Clifford Nelson.
Doris is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, James; her three daughters, Julie Davis (John), Katie Reese (Michael), and Lauren Markulec (Michael); and her three grandchildren, Henry, Eli, and Cameron. She also is survived by her brothers, David (Blake) Nelson and Hal (Charlie) Nelson. She was also a loving aunt, godmother, and friend to many, and will be sadly missed by her faithful companion, Sophie.
Doris was a 1969 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a graduate of the Bucks County Technical School and Saint Francis School of Nursing in Trenton, N.J. She was employed by St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, where she proudly worked as a registered nurse for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2003. Doris also worked for the Bucks County Credit Bureau and in the finance department at Reedman Auto Center.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Although she suffered from Multiple Sclerosis, she never lost her zest for life and the feistiness she was well known for. She could often be found sewing or crafting, "working" on her computer, or passionately enjoying a Phillies game. She also enjoyed her monthly lunches with "the girls" and the occasional shopping spree. Most importantly, she found tremendous joy in her most precious gifts, her three grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will follow in St. Mark's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Doris' name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
