Doris M. Denno was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Conestoga View Nursing Home in Lancaster. She was 92.
Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Anna P. (Gibbs) and Donald D. Malloch, Doris was a former resident of Levittown prior to moving to Lancaster several years ago.
After losing both of her parents at a young age, Doris was raised by her Aunt Alva and Uncle Val.
Doris will be remembered for her kind and gentle soul. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, loved sewing and used her creativity to make dolls for her young daughters growing up.
One of her proudest achievements was receiving her Nursing degree after raising her 11 children.
She was a spiritual woman with a strong devotion to Jesus Christ.
The beloved wife of the late John J. Denno Jr., Doris was the loving mother of Janet Clayton (Jeff), Kathy Fazen (John), Patricia Denis, James Denno (Maria), Jill Herman (Ken), Susan Miller (Joe), Carol Denno and Joy Wheeler. She was preceded in death by three children, John J. Denno III, Mary Donahue and Nancy Ristow. She was a loving and proud grandmother and great grandmother, sister of Ann Miller, Douglas, Ronald and Donald Malloch, and sister and best friend of the late Joyce Azzinaro. She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Doris Denno's family would like to acknowledge the staff on the 5th floor of Conestoga View Nursing Home for the attentive and loving care that they provided her during her stay there over the last seven years.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her prayer service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.
Memorial contributions to the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance, 910 17th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006, and to the support of Breast Cancer patients through 'Compassion That Compels,' (compassionthatcompels.org/donate) would be appreciated by her family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020