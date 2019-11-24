Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Doris McCallus
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Doris McCallus


1931 - 2019
Doris McCallus Obituary
Doris (Darcy) McCallus of Levittown, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Ebervale, Pa., and was a graduate of Hazle Township High School. She had lived in the Levittown area since 1956.

She was employed by RCA/David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, N.J., for 33 years.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl McCallus of Ebervale; and the sister of the late Raymond McCallus of Fairless Hills, and Frank McCallus Jr. of Ebervale.

Darcy is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Darcy's name may be made to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown

doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019
