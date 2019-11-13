|
Doris Parsons White, born Feb. 23, 1929, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Meadows at East Mountain, Mendon, Vt.
A lifelong resident of Morrisville, Pa., she graduated from Morrisville High School and Arcadia University (then known as Beaver College).
She retired from the Department of Molecular Biology, Princeton University in 1992 after 27 years in research.
A longtime member of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir and participated in many of the church outreach programs. She was a member of the board of directors of both the Historic Morrisville Society and the Visiting Nurse Association of Morrisville, and was active in the Delaware Valley Beaver College Alumni Club and Morrisville Junior Women Club. She was a den mother of Morrisville Cub Scouts and troop leader of Morrisville Girls Scouts. She also was a volunteer at the Bucks County Red Cross Homeless Shelter.
Doris was wife of the late J. Gordon White Jr., and daughter of the late Charles A. and Bertha E. Parsons. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Parsons Snodgrass.
She is survived by her son, J. Gordon White III, his wife, Nancy, and children, J. Gordon White IV, Abigail and Kerry; daughter, Susan Maloney, her husband, James, and children, Ryan and Megan; and daughter, Rebecca Ann Banco and her daughter, Chelsea. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Justin, Katherine, Brooke, Sadie and Emmett, and sisters-in-law, Dawn White and Judith A. White.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Tinmouth (VT) Community Church. A grave side service will be held in Pennsylvania on a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tinmouth Community Church, 6 Bliss Rd., Tinmouth, VT 05773, or Morrisville Methodist Church, 501 West Maple Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
Aldous Funeral Home,
Rutland, Vt.
www.aldousfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 13, 2019