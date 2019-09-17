Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris R. Jacobsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris R. Jacobsen Obituary
Doris (Luce) Jacobsen of West Cape May, N.J. died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence. She was 91.

She was born in Rockledge, Pa. and was a resident of West Cape May for the past 24 years, previously of Bensalem and Lower Southampton, Pa.

Doris worked for the Bensalem Township as a secretary in the mayor's office for many years.

She was a member of the Cape May Historical Society, West Cape May Zoning Board and the Cape May Business Association. Doris also enjoyed politics and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Henry Jacobsen.

Doris will be sadly missed by her two loving children, Robert Jacobsen (Lisa) and Linda Motyka (Stewart). She is also survived by her brother, Jack O'Donnell (Eunice); her four grandchildren, Austin, Justine (fiancé, Christian Weckerly), Christopher and Noel (James), and three great grandchildren, Hailey, Sean and Ensley.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Church of the Advent, 686 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Friends are also invited to attend another funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the West Cape May Historical Society, 653 1/2 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now