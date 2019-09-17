|
|
Doris (Luce) Jacobsen of West Cape May, N.J. died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence. She was 91.
She was born in Rockledge, Pa. and was a resident of West Cape May for the past 24 years, previously of Bensalem and Lower Southampton, Pa.
Doris worked for the Bensalem Township as a secretary in the mayor's office for many years.
She was a member of the Cape May Historical Society, West Cape May Zoning Board and the Cape May Business Association. Doris also enjoyed politics and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Henry Jacobsen.
Doris will be sadly missed by her two loving children, Robert Jacobsen (Lisa) and Linda Motyka (Stewart). She is also survived by her brother, Jack O'Donnell (Eunice); her four grandchildren, Austin, Justine (fiancé, Christian Weckerly), Christopher and Noel (James), and three great grandchildren, Hailey, Sean and Ensley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Church of the Advent, 686 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Friends are also invited to attend another funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the West Cape May Historical Society, 653 1/2 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 17, 2019