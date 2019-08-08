|
|
Doris R. "Dolly" Mooney passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, due to complications from Metastatic Breast Cancer, at Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 70.
Dolly worked at Fishers Restaurant in Bensalem for 37 years before joining the family insurance business with her son in 2015.
Dolly is survived by her loving husband, Stephen A. Mooney Sr.; her children, Stephen A. Mooney Jr. (Gwyneth), Scott Michael, Joanne (Terry) and Chip; her grandchildren, Chucky (Teena), Krysten (Vic), Tyler, Scott Jr., Scarlett, and coming soon, Vivienne Doris; and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Layla, and Raegan. She is also survived by sisters, Eileen (Don), Marlene (Al), and Lillian, and her brother, Jimmy (Diane).
Dolly was preceded in death by seven sisters and one brother.
Dolly's family would like to thank three excellent physicians, Dr. Julia Kennedy, Dr. Eric Gressen and Dr. Kevin Judy and their staffs for their compassionate care.
Please do not be sad because Dolly has passed, but smile and be happy because she once lived.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020, and her funeral from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bristol Pike and Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem.
Contributions in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 28105.
Fluehr Funeral Home
Bensalem, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 8, 2019