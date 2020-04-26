|
Doris Virginia (Hughes) Bertolet, formerly of Holland, Wycombe, and Somerton, Pa. died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Christ's Home in Warminster. She was 96 years young.
She was the beloved wife of the late G. Richard "Dick" Bertolet Sr. Married on Nov. 27, 1943 at Christ Church in Philadelphia, Doris and Dick celebrated their life together surrounded by treasured family and friends.
Born in Philadelphia, Doris was the daughter of the late John and Louella Pfluger Hughes. She was preceded in death by her dear siblings, Ruth McKillip, John C. Hughes, James A. Hughes, and George E. Hughes.
Doris was a faithful parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Newtown for over 60 years. She served as a member of the altar guild, the worship committee, and assisted with vacation Bible school. Music brought Doris great joy and she shared that joy with others as a devoted member of the church choir. Her church family was an extension of her own family.
Doris resided on Cedar Lane in Wycombe from 1958 until 1988, when she moved to Potter's Place in Holland, then to Twining Manor, and most recently to Christ's Home in Warminster. Doris was a woman of strong faith and unending love, who always exuded happiness with a warm smile and a twinkle in her eyes. She will be missed, but remembered lovingly, by her devoted family and countless friends.
Doris had many special interests and talents including cooking and baking, sewing, singing, glue gunning, entertaining, hosting "good cheer" parties, proudly honoring her Irish heritage, and rooting for her beloved Phillies. For many years, she volunteered at Doylestown Hospital and in several programs to aid children in their development, the most recent being Council Rock's Small House Program. Her Card Club and Questers groups brought her happy memories and lifelong friendships.
Left to carry on Doris's legacy are her children: G. Richard Bertolet Jr. and his wife, Susan (McNickle), and Ruth Bertolet Hartman and her husband, D. Samuel Hartman Jr.; four dear grandchildren: Jennifer L. Bertolet, Elizabeth A. Bertolet, Laura H. Tempesta (late Eric Tempesta), and Rebecca M. Hartman (Eric Fleisch); and six great-grandchildren: Peter, Juliana, and Ava Tempesta, and Oren, Elliot, and Emmett Fleisch; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, a funeral service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church and interment will be conducted at a later date for family and friends.
Contributions in her name may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 100 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, or to any other charity dear to your heart.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020