Dorothea I. Dunosky

Dorothea I. Dunosky (nee Harris) passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Allegria at the Oaks. She was 94.

Born in New Jersey, Dottie worked for many years at Whitman Chocolate Company as a candy packer. She was a giving, loving, caring, and an all-around great person who gave the best hugs and kisses. Dottie was an avid donator to various charities such as Women's Humane Society and Disabled Veterans. She also loved to go dancing and out to dinner.

Dottie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Edward Dunosky.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sandra (David) Link, June Draton, and Deborah Dunosky, along with her six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and cousin George Hassell. Also by her best friends Rita Bolinski, Teresa, and Mary, along with her friends Kathy (Hugger) and Susan, who cared for Dottie's beloved dog Reverie so well and dressed him up in cute outfits to visit his mommy.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service on November 21, 2020, at 11 am at the Faust Funeral Home Inc., 902 Bellevue Ave., Hulmeville, PA 19047, where friends will be received from 10 am until service time at 11 am. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Tiny Paws Rescue, 12 Hassermer Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.



