Dorothy A. (Smorada) Kelly passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was 94.
Daughter of the late Anna (Bilpuch) and Louis Smorada, Dottie is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Murray (Michael); her beloved grandchildren, Robert Kelly, Colleen Templeton (Mark), Tommy Kelly (Dana), Moira Kelly, Lliam Kelly (Bethany), Heather Simoneau (Scott), and Susan Sluk; great- grandchildren, Finn Kelly, Anna Rose Simoneau, Michael Simoneau, John Michael Sluk, and Eryn Sluk; her beloved sister, Eleanor Kania (William); as well as many, many nieces and nephews.
Dottie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Kelly; her son, Thomas Kelly (Mary); and her siblings Paul Smorada (Josephine), Anna Kluska, Margaret Turosak (Martin), Kathryn Molchan (William), Mary Louise Froelich (Lee), and John Smorada.
Dottie enjoyed spending time with her family, including a Smorada Family Reunion every year, loved shopping, crocheting, crafting wreaths, and generally enjoyed life; despite her visual ailments and challenges, Dottie never missed a thing.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dottie's Life Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., 19047, followed by her service at 12:30 p.m. A burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Connellsville, Pa. at a later date.
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
Langhorne, Pa.
www.dunngivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019